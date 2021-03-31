WVU baseball travels to Stillwater for first Big 12 road series

The West Virginia University baseball team hits the road for its first Big 12 Conference road series at No. 16 Oklahoma State, from April 1-3, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

First pitch of Thursday’s series opener at O’Brate Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, while Friday’s matchup also will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday’s series finale is scheduled for a 2 p.m., start time.

Fans can listen to all three games on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com. Additionally, Thursday and Saturday’s contests will broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while Friday’s game can be viewed on OKState.com/Watch. For links to live stats, audio and streams, visit WVUsports.com.

Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (2-2, 1.93 ERA) gets the start on the mound for the Mountaineers in the series opener, while Oklahoma State counters with freshman right-hander Bryce Osmond (2-1, 5.55 ERA). Friday and Saturday’s probable starters are to be determined.

WVU (10-9, 2-1 Big 12) is 11-17 all-time against the Cowboys (16-6-1, 4-2 Big 12), including 6-7 in Stillwater. This weekend marks the Mountaineers’ first-ever trip to O’Brate Stadium, which opened at the beginning of the 2021 campaign. Additionally, this weekend marks WVU’s first true road series since Feb. 19-21, at Georgia State.

In the two schools’ last meeting, Oklahoma State topped West Virginia, 5-2, on May 26, 2019, in the Big 12 Championship Final in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Last time out, the Mountaineers took two-of-three games over Kansas to open conference play from March 26-27, in Morgantown. WVU earned an 11-0 win in the series opener on March 26, before it split a doubleheader the next day. KU won, 9-2, in Game 1, while West Virginia won the series with a 15-2 win in seven innings in Game 2.

Wolf shined in the series opener, pitching 7.1 innings of shutout ball, allowing just four hits and tying his career high in strikeouts, with eight. The Gahanna, Ohio, native earned the win, his second of the season. With the performance, Wolf was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week on March 29.

Along with Wolf, freshman right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed was credited with a win on the mound in the series finale, marking the first of his career. Offensively, junior outfielder Austin Davis led WVU by going 6-for-10 with two doubles and four RBI in the series, while senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh smashed a pair of solo home runs against the Jayhawks. Senior infielder Tyler Doanes chipped in by registering three doubles in the series.

On the season, freshman infielder Mikey Kluska leads the club with a .342 average and 25 hits. Fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy and sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick co-lead the team with four home runs, while Davis and sophomore outfielder Victor Scott each have stolen eight bases. Additionally, Scott has tallied a team-best 15 RBI.

Wolf is one of three Mountaineers with two wins on the mound, joining junior right-hander Madison Jeffrey and freshman lefty Ben Hampton. He owns a 1.93 ERA in 28.0 innings pitched with 30 strikeouts.

Oklahoma State is led by ninth-year coach Josh Holliday, who holds a mark of 300-164-2 during his time in Stillwater. The Cowboys enter this weekend’s series with a 16-6-1 record, including 4-2 in Big 12 play. The squad checked in this week at No. 16 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, as well as the USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll.

In conference play, OSU dropped two-of-three games at Texas Tech from March 19-21, before sweeping Kansas State at home from March 26-28. Last time out, the Cowboys walked off rival Oklahoma, 5-4, on March 30, at home.

Sophomore infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand leads OSU in a variety of offensive categories, including average (.330), hits (30), home runs (8) and RBI (21). On the mound, junior left-handed pitcher Parker Scott is out to a 5-1 start with a 1.75 ERA in 36.0 innings of work in 2021. He has tallied 38 strikeouts. Additionally, freshman right-hander Justin Campbell is 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts, while sophomore right-hander Brett Standlee is 3-0 with three saves in 14.0 innings out of the bullpen.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUBaseball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.