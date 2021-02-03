WVU baseball unveils full schedule

West Virginia baseball will officially start its 48-game schedule on Feb. 19, Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced along with the squad’s full slate on Wednesday.

The 2021 slate includes 28 games at home and 20 on the road, starting with a four-game series at Georgia State that begins on Feb. 19. Half of the schedule will feature conference foes, with the rest coming from outside of the Big 12.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back to baseball this spring,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “This year’s schedule took quite a bit of effort and patience to complete, but we’re looking forward to all the challenges ahead. The conference looks as strong as ever, and our nonconference opponents will provide plenty of tests, too. We’re counting down the days until we get started.”

The Georgia State series is followed by the CCU Baseball Tournament in Conway, South Carolina from Feb. 26-28. WVU will face three opponents in that span — Kennesaw State, Coastal Carolina (the event’s host) and Bryant.

The home slate opens on Friday, March 5-7 with a three-game series against Kent State. WVU then plays host to Marshall on March 9 before hosting another trio of games with Central Michigan that weekend.

This is just the first part of a 15-game homestand for the Mountaineers, which will end with the start of Big 12 play against Kansas on March 26-28.

West Virginia has a trio of non-conference clashes against rivals, including the aforementioned meeting with Marshall and two games against Pitt. The first matchup will take place on Tuesday, April 6 in Pittsburgh, while the second will occur on Wednesday, May 5 in Morgantown.

West Virginia is back on the diamond after its shortened 2020 season in which they took an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents. This season’s slate includes rematches of WVU’s 8-0 win over Kent State, its 7-1 win over Kennesaw State and its 14-2 loss to Coastal Carolina.

The Mountaineers start their season with their highest preseason rankings in program history, including a No. 14 slot in the D1Baseball poll and No. 21 in the NCBWA poll.