WVU baseball’s complete 2022 schedule announced

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the completed, 2022 baseball schedule on Thursday.

The Mountaineers’ 53-game slate features 23 home games at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark. The 2022 home opener is slated for Tuesday, March 1, against Canisius.

In all, WVU is set to take on six teams that qualified for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including four from the Big 12 Conference.

“I think this year’s schedule lays out really well for us,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “We’re excited to get back to a few places that we’ve been before, mixed in with some new experiences for our guys and some quality teams coming to Morgantown. We know how good the Big 12 is every year, so we have to be ready for those challenges when conference play begins.”

WVU opens its 130th year of baseball with a season-opening, four-game trip to Conway, South Carolina, from Feb. 18-21, in the Baseball at the Beach event at Springs Brooks Stadium. The Mountaineers take on Central Michigan in the season opener on Friday, Feb. 18, before it battles Kent State on Friday, Feb. 19, Central Michigan again on Saturday, Feb. 20, and host Coastal Carolina on Monday, Feb. 21.

From there, West Virginia continues its February road trip with a three-game series at Charlotte from Feb. 25-27. After the home opener in Morgantown on March 1, the Mountaineers hit the road again to play three Big Ten Conference opponents in the Cambria College Classic from March 4-6, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. First, WVU takes on Minnesota on Friday, March 4, before it closes the weekend against Illinois on Saturday, March 5, and Michigan State on Sunday, March 6.

Then, West Virginia enjoys a four-game homestand with a midweek matchup against Rider on Wednesday, March 9, and a weekend series against Ohio State from March 11-13.

The Mountaineers play five games in the state of North Carolina during their spring break trip from March 15-20. The week opens with a visit to Duke on Tuesday, March 15, and a game at High Point on Wednesday, March 16. Then, WVU plays at Campbell for three games from March 18-20.

WVU’s second four-game home swing follows, as the Mountaineers take on in-state foe Marshall on Wednesday, March 23, in Morgantown. That weekend, West Virginia plays host to Youngstown State, from March 25-27.

On Tuesday, March 29, WVU makes a return trip to Huntington for a midweek game at Marshall, before Big 12 action commences at TCU from April 1-3. From there, WVU welcomes Baylor to Monongalia County Ballpark from April 8-10.

West Virginia plays another midweek game on the road on Tuesday, April 12, at Penn State, before it returns home for a Big 12 series against Oklahoma State from April 15-17.

That leads into the Mountaineers’ return to PNC Park on Tuesday, April 19, against Pitt in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Backyard Brawl contest marks the first time WVU plays at the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2019.

After that, West Virginia plays three games at Texas Tech from April 22-24, returns home for a Wednesday, April 27, contest against Penn State and hits the road again for a series at Kansas (April 29-May 1) to finish the month of April.

Texas travels to Morgantown for three games from May 6-8. Two days later, the Mountaineers take on Pitt at The Mon on Tuesday, May 10, before the squad’s final, regular-season trip of the year takes it to Oklahoma from May 13-15.

The regular season finishes with a three-game series against Kansas State from May 19-21. The 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship is scheduled for May 25-29, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Season-ticket and mini-package information for the 2022 campaign will be announced in the coming days.

The 2022 season gets underway with the WVU Baseball Leadoff Dinner, presented by Pad2Pad Logistics and Consulting, on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Morgantown Event Center. To reserve your table or tickets to the event, register online at WVUMAC.com/Events. All proceeds support the WVU baseball team.

All dates and times are subject to change, and fans are encouraged to stay tuned to WVUsports.com for additional updates on the 2022 Mountaineer baseball schedule.

