WVU baseball’s Oklahoma series adjusted

Due to inclement weather projected in the Morgantown area on Sunday, this weekend’s series between the West Virginia University baseball team and Oklahoma at Monongalia County Ballpark has been adjusted. Sunday’s game is canceled, with Saturday moving to a doubleheader, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Game 2 of Saturday’s action will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

Tickets to Saturday’s originally-scheduled matchup will be good for both games of the twin bill. Fans with tickets to Sunday’s contest may exchange them for tickets to Saturday’s game, if available, starting three hours before first pitch, or for a future home game this season. Tickets may be exchanged at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, or by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU-GAME. Refunds also are available by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

Additionally, fans are reminded to check the WVU baseball Twitter page for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they also will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark. Any available tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7.

The Mountaineers and Sooners open a three-game, Big 12 series on Friday night, with first pitch set at 6:30 p.m. Fans can listen to all three games of the series on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com. Additionally, all three games will broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For links to live stats, audio and video, visit WVUsports.com.

