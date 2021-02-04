WVU baseball’s Tucker, Bergert out for season

Randy Mazey is without two of his top contributors as his team inches closer to their 2021 campaign.

The WVU baseball skipper announced that pitcher Ryan Bergert and shortstop Tevin Tucker will miss the upcoming season after each underwent surgery. Both sophomores, Tucker underwent his operation in January, while Bergert’s was in December.

Pitcher Ryan Bergert

Bergert was stalwart in WVU’s rotation, earning four starts and a 2-1 record with an ERA of 2.92 on the season. He led WVU with 30 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched, the second-highest total on the team.

Although he wasn’t the biggest bat in the lineup, Tucker was still essential to the WVU offense. He started all 16 games for West Virginia and attained a .170 batting average, but was second on the team with seven steals.

The Mountaineers open their season with a four-game road stand at Georgia State starting on Feb. 19.