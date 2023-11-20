Third place, fourth place, no matter the place, there is feast-week college basketball to be played in Florida.

Here’s what you need to know about West Virginia University men’s basketball’s matchup against Virginia in Florida Wednesday night:

WVU basketball vs. Virginia game information

Date: Nov. 22, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Tickets: SeatGeek

WVU record: 3-2

Virginia record: 4-1

Series history: WVU is 10-9 against Virginia in 19 games dating back to 1916.

Last meeting: The Mountaineers took down the Cavaliers 68-61 at the WVU Coliseum in December of 2017.

WVU basketball vs. Virginia matchup preview

The Mountaineers and Cavaliers meet up in the third-place game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off after both loss their opening-round games Monday night.

Virginia is coming off its first loss of the season, an ugly on at that, in a 65-41 loss to Wisconsin. The Badgers outscored Virginia 25-6 to finish the game. Guards Ryan Dunn, Isaac McKneely and Reece Beekman are each scoring over 10 points per game, while Dunn is also adding 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Mountaineers held an 11-point lead over SMU Monday, but they shot just 26% from the field in the second half, and they dropped their opening-round matchup 70-58. Forward Quinn Slazinski and Jesse Edwards both scored in double figures for the fourth time this season.