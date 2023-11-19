Don Nehlen is immortalized as WVU pummels visiting Cincinnati on Senior Day – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers couldn't have closed out their home slate of games in 2023 any better. West Virginia (7-4) honored its seniors, immortalized its legendary head coach Don Nehlen, and dominated the team he earned his first WVU victory against. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to the 21-point home win, and head coach Neal Brown provides postgame thoughts from the stadium.

The Big 12 Conference has announced a kick time and television network partner for West Virginia’s regular-season finale against Baylor.

It’ll be another late kick for the Mountaineers. WVU (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor (3-8, 2-6 Big 12) will start their final game of the regular season at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Waco.

The game will be televised on FS1.

West Virginia is coming off a commanding 42-21 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. Dave Aranda’s Bears, however, were thumped 42-17 in Fort Worth at the hands of TCU.

WVU currently sets in fifth place in the Big 12 standings. Baylor is tied for 10th place with three other teams.

The Mountaineers are 1-4 in Waco, all-time, with the lone road win in the series coming in 2017.