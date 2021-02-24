WVU begins four-game road trip at Iowa State

Following its home finale against TCU on Feb. 20, the No. 18/24-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team begins its four-game road trip to conclude the regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 24, as the Mountaineers travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State.

Opening tip against the Cyclones is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Dan Zangrilli will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 WZST-FM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Wednesday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Molly Parrott and John Walters on the call.

West Virginia (17-3, 11-3 Big 12) and Iowa State (14-9, 10-6 Big 12) are set to meet on the basketball court for the 19th time on Wednesday. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 12-6, but the series is tied at 4-4 when playing in Ames. WVU took the first meeting between the two teams this season, winning, 65-56, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Feb. 3. WVU has won two of the last three meetings against the Cyclones, dating back to Feb. 2, 2020.

Wednesday’s game begins a four-game, road stretch that also will see WVU travel to Kansas, Kansas State and Baylor to conclude regular-season play before traveling to Kansas City, Missouri, to compete at the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

The Mountaineers are coming off an 81-78, bounce-back win against TCU on Feb. 20, in Morgantown. West Virginia was led by sophomore forward Esmery Martinez, who posted her 11th double-double of the season, with a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds. She was followed by four double-figure performances from sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (15 points), redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick (14 points), junior guard Jasmine Carson (12 points) and junior forward Kari Niblack (11 points).

Iowa State is coming off an 80-73 loss at Oklahoma State on Feb. 20, but has won two of its last three games. During that time, the Cyclones have defeated TCU, 92-81, on Feb. 13, and Kansas, 84-82, on Feb. 17.

Guard/forward Ashley Joens continues to the lead the way for ISU in scoring (23.6), rebounding (8.9) and steals (1.0) this year. The Big 12’s leading scorer this season, Joens has scored 20 points or more in five consecutive games. Guard Emily Ryan leads the Cyclones in assists (5.57), while forward/center Kristin Scott is pacing the team in blocks (1.14).

Iowa State is led by coach Bill Fennelly, who is in his 26th season with the Cyclones. During his time in Ames, he has amassed a record of 537-282. In 33 seasons as a head coach, Fennelly has 703 career victories.