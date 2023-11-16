There was no shortage of action between Louisville and Dayton on Thursday night as the programs met in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals came away with the 4-3 win, setting up the second-round clash with the WVU men’s soccer team.

Both teams scored three first-half goals to take a tie into the locker room. Brandon McManus scored the lone goal of the second half that sealed the victory for the host team.

The Mountaineers, the No. 5 seed in this year’s tournament earned a first-round bye. It’s the second NCAA Tournament appearance in Dan Stratford’s four seasons at the helm. It’s the third consecutive trip for the Cardinals. Thursday marked their first NCAA Tournament win since 2019.

West Virginia and Louisville haven’t met on the pitch since 2010, but there is some familiarity between the two programs.

The second-round match begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Dick Dlesk and will be streamed on ESPN+.