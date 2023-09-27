The West Virginia University women’s soccer team departs for a two-game road swing through the state of Texas, with its first stop in Austin to take on No. 21 Texas on Thursday, Sept. 28. Kickoff at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field is set for 7 p.m. ET.



The match will be broadcast live on Longhorn Network, with Glenn Davis and Jessica Stamp on the call. Live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Thursday’s match marks the 17th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Texas. The Mountaineers hold a 10-3-3 lead in the series. The Mountaineers and Longhorns are set to meet on Thursday for the third time in the past two seasons, after squaring off twice in 2022. In the two teams’ first meeting last season, Texas earned a 2-1 in Morgantown on Oct. 13. WVU and UT met again in the 2022 Big 12 Championship semifinals, with the Mountaineers earning a 1-0 lead for a trip to the championship match and eventual conference title.

Last time out, the Mountaineers suffered a 5-1 loss to TCU on Sept. 24, in Morgantown. TCU scored two goals in the first half and didn’t let up from there, adding three more in the second for the 5-1 victory. WVU’s lone goal in the match came from sophomore forward Taylor White, while junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran was credited with the assist.

So far this season, White leads the team with five goals and 12 points, while Heredia-Beltran holds the team lead in assists (4) and shots (22).

Angela Kelly is in her 12th season at the helm in Austin, leading Texas to an overall record of 125-72-31. The Longhorns are 7-3-1 this season, including 1-2 in Big 12 play, and they are coming off a 2-3 loss to league newcomer No. 6 BYU on Sept. 25. Star forward Lexi Missimo leads the Longhorns in every offensive statistical category with 14 goals, 15 assists and 43 total points on the year. In goal, Mia Justus has collected 39 saves for a 0.788 save percentage on the year.