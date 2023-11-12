Sooners knock WVU out of Big 12 title game picture – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast After back-to-back years of game-winning field goals, the 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners had an offensive explosion Saturday night in Norman against West Virginia. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to the loss, and head coach Neal Brown provides postgame thoughts from the stadium.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For only the second time this season, West Virginia’s next football game is scheduled to kick off before three o’clock on the East Coast.

West Virginia’s Week 12 contest against Cincinnati has been announced as a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The game, set for Saturday, Nov. 18, will be streamed exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) is coming off a lopsided road loss to No. 17 Oklahoma. The Mountaineers were drubbed 59-20 Saturday. It’s a loss that, for all intents and purposes, knocked WVU out of the Big 12 title game picture.

Cincinnati (3-7, 1-6 Big 12), meanwhile, earned its first victory over a league opponent as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Bearcats defeated Dana Holgorsen’s Houston Cougars 24-14 in the Space City.

When WVU hosts Cincinnati next week, it will be an emotional day at Milan Puskar Stadium.

West Virginia football senior players will be honors pregame. During the contest, legendary head coach Don Nehlen will be immortalized forever at Mountaineer Field, as his name will be added to the facade of the Diversified Energy Terrace. Nehlen’s name will join the likes of Sam Huff, Major Harris, Ira Rodgers, and other Mountaineer football legends.