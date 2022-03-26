Jo-Lauren Keane puts together her latest Top 5 finish for Sean Cleary and company

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team completed action at the Raleigh Relays on March 24-26, at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

On Saturday, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane placed fifth in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:06.58. Her time moves her up to fourth all-time in program history.

“Jo was very steady in today’s 800-meter,” coach Sean Cleary said. “After her successful winter campaign it’s encouraging to see her running so well as we transition outdoors,” Cleary said.

The meet began on Thursday, when redshirt sophomore Sarah Stair, sophomore Lynsie Curtis, redshirt senior Ellie Gardner and junior Katelyn Caccamo competed in the pole vault competition. Stair placed fifth overall with a height of 3.60-meters.

“I am encouraged with the steps the team has made over the last two weeks. The weekend had some strong moments. The vaulters collectively had their best meet of the indoor and outdoor season to date,“ Cleary said.

A pair of Mountaineers saw action on Friday. Sophomore Abigale Mullings competed in the high jump competition, while senior Katherine Dowie ran in the 5,000-meter race. Dowie ran a personal best, finishing in a time of 16:47.54.

On the final day of competition, five Mountaineers saw action in three events. Senior Peter-Gay McKenzie was the loan Mountaineer in the long jump competition.

Additionally, sophomore Cassandra Williamson ran a personal best, placing ninth in the 800-meter run (2:08.38). Redshirt senior Hayley Jackson also saw action in the 800-meter run.

“Cassandra looked very strong in winning her section in the 800-meter,” Cleary said. “Opening the season with a lifetime best should make for an exciting spring. Katherine and Cassandra saw lifetime bests in the 5000-meter and 800-meter collectively, while Jo also set a lifetime best for the outdoor 800-meter.”

Senior Tessa Constantine closed out the meet for the Mountaineers in the 400-meter hurdle competition.

West Virginia is set to host the Mountaineer Classic in Morgantown, at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park, from April 1-2.