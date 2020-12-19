WVU Coaches Combo Show, Ep. 1

We’re talking new football signees and hoops this weekend on The WVU Coaches Combo Show. Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on Neal Brown and the Mountaineers, as well as Bob Huggin’s and his ball club.

In the football edition of the Coaches Corner, Coach Brown chats with Anjelica on the newest recruits to sign to play football at West Virginia University. Coach Brown touches on some key recruits, specifically one that hails from the Mountain State, Wyatt Milum. Coach Brown also discusses what into recruiting this year in the middle of a pandemic. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

WVU offensive recruiting coordinator Scott Gasper chats with Anjelica about what went into recruiting this 2021 class. Gasper gives insight on some key players, some being international:

WVU defensive recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer joins the program to discuss some of latest signees for the Mountaineers. Neyer discusses how international recruiting could become more of a trend for West Virginia University in the future. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley joins the program to break down who he thinks is the offensive MVP for the Mountaineers this season in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer for this half of the WVU Coaches Combo Show, sponsored by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica huge recruits that signed for the Mountaineers, and what needs Neal Brown is looking to sign as far as graduate transfers. Nick and Anjelica will also discuss some Mountaineers who received awards earlier in the week from the Big 12:

We go back into the Coaches Corner, but this time to talk hoops with the head coach himself, Bob Huggins. Nick and Coach Huggins discuss their season thus far, and what Coach likes and dislikes from his team. Coach Huggins also discusses schedule changes made throughout the pre-season, due to COVID-19, and his team heading into conference play. All this and more in the first of two hoops Coaches Corners, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer again, but this time to talk about hoops. Tt hey will recap this season so far from being named the Crossover Classic champions to a blowout win over ranked Richmond. They will also give their keys going into Big 12 Conference play, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

A familiar face joins the program, its WVU basketball analyst Warren Baker. Bake chats with Nick on what he’s seeing out of Bob Huggins’s ball club, and what improvements need to be made. See what homework he’s assigned to the team before entering conference play:

In the second Coaches Corner, Nick and Coach Huggins discuss heading into conference play for the 2020-2021 season. Coach Huggins touches on improvements that need to be made within his program. Coach Huggins also discusses Derek Culver’s impressive improved play so far this season, and also touches on what Oscar Tshiebwe needs to improve on, and get him going on the court. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance: