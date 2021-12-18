WVU Coaches Combo Show, Ep. 3

(NEXSTAR) - "We'll pretend that he is Parson Brown" is likely a lyric you have sung once or twice in your life. But really, who is Parson Brown?

If you aren't familiar, the above lyrics are a line from the classic song 'Winter Wonderland' heard on the radio and during childrens' holiday concerts in November and December annually. The song was written in 1934 by Felix Bernard and Richard Bernhard Smith, and originally sung by Richard Himber.