WVU Coaches Combo Show, Ep. 5

(NEXSTAR) – When the travel industry (and pretty much every industry) went quiet in March 2020, we didn't think we'd still be thinking about the coronavirus much in 2022. But here we are, heading into year three of the global pandemic.

Some of us still have leftover airline credits to use from canceled trips, and may be desperate to go somewhere — anywhere — that isn't home. Others are still feeling nervous about the virus, and can't puzzle out how safe travel is these days.