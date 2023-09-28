MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The last time WVU football coaches called for more production from one of their position groups, the defensive back room responded in an overwhelmingly positive matter.

This week, head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Chad Scott are imploring for better play from their offensive skill players.

“We didn’t play well enough at running back or receiver [last week],” Brown said. “We got to play way better at either one of those positions. We got to do more. We got to make more plays to help the quarterbacks, and our pass game just all-around has got to be better.”

In a 20-13 win over Texas Tech, WVU produced just 256 yards offensively, which is significantly lower than each Big 12 team’s weekly average. Redshirt freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol led the team in both passing yards (78) and rushing yards (72). Junior tight end Kole Taylor was WVU’s leading receiver with three catches for 39 yards.

Mountaineer wide receivers (tight ends and running backs excluded) combined for just 44 receiving yards.

“They just got make plays, man,” Brown said. “We’re going to shorten the rotation up. I think we’re playing too many guys.”

Per Brown, NC State transfer Devin Carter is still the bona fide No. 1 receiver on the team. Carter produced a season-low six receiving yards against Texas Tech, but Brown noted that Carter battled through the loss of a family member late last week, and his production is expected to increase going forward.

As for the rest of the rotation, the younger weapons could see a usage increase. Week 2 star Hudson Clement and freshman Traylon Ray will continue to see meaningful snaps in conference play, but four-star freshman Rodney Gallagher III is still looking to get into a groove. Through four games, Gallagher is averaging just over one touch per week. Speedy Marshall transfer EJ Horton will also be an option now that he is healthy.

“We’re going to get those guys more up and ready,” Brown said.

The crowded running back room was supposed to reap the benefits of the undoubtably strong WVU offensive line, and that was the case for the first three games of the season in which the team averaged 198.67 yards per game on the ground.

Against Texas Tech, four WVU running backs accounted for 81 yards combined.

“You know it’s a great offensive line up front,” Scott said. “It all starts with those guys, and the way those guys are blocking, there’s no reason not to be able to play at an elite level all the time.”

With each week, sophomore CJ Donaldson’s status as WVU’s feature back solidifies, and so does the three-back rotation. Redshirt sophomore Jaylen Anderson and freshman Jahiem White made up 37.12% of non-quarterback WVU carries in the team’s first four games, but the two depth pieces rushed for just 25 yards on nine carries against Texas Tech.

“They really got to earn the opportunity in practice,” Brown said. “Not just for me, or for their position coach, but for their teammates. We need [White] to play, because he has the ability to make plays in space. He’s got to earn that right in practice.”

According to the coaches, scheme and snap count can only take the players so far. At some point, the production is left in the hands of the players.

“Make people miss,” Scott said. “Break tackles. Get yards after contact. Have some explosive plays on top of it. Those are the things that we talk about.”

Despite a setback game for the skill players, WVU is still in the top half of the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (189.5 – No. 6 in conference). As for the receivers, an involuntary quarterback change undoubtedly played a hand in the decreased passing game production.

As Marchiol continues to receive the bulk of practice snaps, Greene recovers, and the young running backs gain more experience, the hope is that the offense will see more explosive plays.

“I don’t think they’re playing poorly,” Brown said. “I just think that we think really highly of them, and I think they can take it to another level.”