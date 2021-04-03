WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 1

The season premiere of the WVU Coaches Show is here and we have a jam-packed episode in store. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on WVU sports with exclusive interviews with WVU senior pitcher Jackson Wolf, WVU Swimming and Diving head coach Vic Riggs and WVU women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.

Nick and Anjelica welcome you into the show as they go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Anjelica recaps the 2-1 series conference-opening victory over Kansas this past weekend at Monongalia County Ballpark. Nick looks back at a top 10 victory win for Nikki Izzo-Brown and WVU women’s soccer over then-ranked No. 5 Duke. Dan Stratford and WVU men’s soccer capped a win over ranked Marshall and conference foe Western Michigan. Spring football for WVU has officially sprung in the University City. Nick and Anjelica have the details on Neal Brown and company’s spring outing and recent news of Tykee Smith’s departure from the team. They will also have some personnel updates for WVU men’s and women’s basketball:

WVU senior left-handed pitcher and Big 12 Pitcher of the Week Jackson Wolf joins the program to discuss his eight strikeout performance against Kansas to open up conference play. Wolf discusses how his team has rallied together after facing adversity. Find out who has the dance moves in the dugout and how WVU baseball bonds in the clubhouse:

WVU swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs joins the WVU Coaches Show to go inside the Coaches Corner. Riggs discusses his team’s short competition season and changes that have been made due to COVID-19. Riggs highlights David Dixon’s performance throughout the season. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

WVU women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown chats with Anjelica to look back on a conference fall season. Coach Izzo-Brown also looks back on a top 10 victory over then ranked No. 5 Duke and Alina Stahl’s exceptional performance over the Blue Devils. Coach Izzo-Brown will also preview this weekend’s matchup against Virginia:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to highlight another Wolf, Jackson Wolf, in this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week. Nick and Anjelica say farewell for this week’s edition of the WVU Coaches Show: