WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 2

A lot has happened last week in WVU Sports, and the Gold and Blue Nation team is back to break it all down in a brand-new episode of The WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on WVU baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, and gymnastics.

Nick and Anjelica welcome you into a brand-new episode of The WVU Coaches Show by going ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. WVU women’s soccer closed out their home game season with a win over then-ranked No. 10 Virginia with a goal from Izzy Sibley in the 86th minute of the match against the Cavaliers. WVU men’s soccer had a heartbreaking loss on the road against conference foe Akron. The Mountaineers fell 3-2 against the Zips in double overtime. WVU baseball fell 2-1 in their series against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, then fell again three days later against Pitt. Miles “Deuce” McBride announced last week he will test the NBA draft waters, while maintaining his eligibility. All this and more in ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone:

WVU baseball junior slugger Vince Ippoliti joins the program to discuss his contribution to the 2021 Mountaineer baseball team. Ippoliti discusses what position he enjoys playing for the Mountaineers and what it is like being from Texas and coming to play baseball for WVU:

WVU gymnastics coach Jason Butts joins The WVU Coaches Show for this week’s Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. WVU just tied a bow on their season by hosting regionals for the 2021 NCAA gymnastics tournament. Butts discusses what it was like to host a regional tournament and some career-high accomplishments for some of his team:

WVU men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford joins the program to discuss how his team is doing competing for the Mid-American Conference crown. Stratford will also bring you his keys to a road victory over Northern Illinois coming up this weekend in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Before we close out this week’s edition of the WVU Coaches Show, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you a breakdown of Nikki Izzo-Brown and WVU women’s soccers’ top 10 win over Virginia in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week: