WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 3

Another week of WVU sports in the books and the Gold and Blue Nation team is breaking it down in a brand-new edition of The WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell are bringing you the latest on the Mountaineers along with some exclusive interviews from Nikki Izzo-Brown, Sean Covich and Mikey Kluska.

Nick and Anjelica welcome you into another episode of The WVU Coaches Show by going ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. WVU baseball came off of a 2-1 series road loss to the Baylor Bears, but managed to earn skipper Randy Mazey his 250th career-win. Three days later the Mountaineers kept the bats hot with a 9-3 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd. WVU women’s soccer concluded their regular season in a draw with UVA. Isabella Sibley with the equalizer for the Mountaineers and Kayza Massey with the massive save that landed her on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10. WVU men’s soccer earned a 2-0 win over Northern Illinois last weekend on the road and three days later faced Bowling Green that ended in a scoreless drawn in double overtime. WVU golf earned their third-straight Mountaineer Invitation title this week. Senior Mark Goetz shot a career-low 65 to earn the individual title:

WVU baseball freshman standout Mikey Kluska joins the WVU Coaches Show to discuss his contributions to the Mountaineers. Kluska currently leads the Mountaineers in RBIs, starts and at bats. Kluska discusses what it’s like playing for the Mountaineers being a West Virginia native. He’ll also give some insight on friendly competition inside the clubhouse with his teammates:

WVU women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown joins for the Coaches Corner. Coach Izzo-Brown touches on playing the Cavaliers of UVA back-to-back with different outcomes. She also discusses Kayza Massey’s save that kept the Mountaineers alive in the regular season finale in Charlottesville. She also discusses Isabella Sibley’s contributing goals in the last three games. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

WVU golf head coach Sean Covich chats with Anjelica on his team’s third-straight Mountaineer Invitational title they earn this week. Covich discusses senior Mark Goetz’s performance and the improvements he’s made in his time with the Mountaineers. He also discusses fifth year senior Etienne Papineau’s return to the roster after battling an injury earlier in the season. Covich will also give his keys to the Mountaineers success in the upcoming Big 12 Conference Golf Tournament in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley joins to give a special congratulatory message to WVU baseball head coach Randy Mazey on achieving his 250th career victory at Baylor in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week. WVU baseball legend and Morgantown native Jedd Gyorko will be returning to the Mountain State in a new capacity. Earlier in the week Gyorko was named manager of the West Virginia Black Bears: