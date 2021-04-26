WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 4

Nick and Anjelica are back to bring you another edition of the WVU Coaches Show. We’re breaking everything down from WVU women’s soccer getting a bid to the NCAA tournament to Kysre Gondrezick being the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft.

It’s time to breakdown a week in sports as Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica look back at WVU women’s soccer being the fifth overall seed in the NCAA tournament. The Mountaineers will face either Rice or Furman coming up on May 1. WVU baseball fell 2-1 in their series against Texas Tech at Monongalia County Ballpark. They will also preview WVU golf heading to Kansas for the Big 12 Golf Championships, as well as WVU football in action for the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game:

The WVU football head coach himself joins the program to discuss his squad’s spring outing. Coach Brown discusses player improvements on both sides of the ball and give his keys to a successful spring game in the Astorg Motor of Charleston Keys to the Game:

WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker chats with Anjelica on how the offense is training during the spring season. Coach Parker discusses how the offense is keeping up positive morale and improving catches within the receiving core:

WVU women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown chats with Nick on the recent bid to the NCAA Tournament in Cary, NC. Coach Izzo-brown discusses the hard work her team put in to get to the tournament. Coach Izzo-Brown also touches on her potential competitors Rice or Furman. All this and more as we go inside the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you a breakdown of the special meaning behind the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week. Former WVU Sharpshooter Kysre Gondrezick was named the fourth overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA draft. Nick and Anjelica will have the details regarding Gondrezick’s news: