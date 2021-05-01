WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 5

The Gold and Blue Nation team is recapping another week in WVU sports in a brand-new edition of the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell are bringing you the latest on the Mountaineers, including some breaking news for WVU men’s basketball star Derek Culver.

Nick and Anjelica welcome you into the show by going ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Derek Culver announced earlier in the week he will forgo his senior season to pursue the NBA Draft. WVU women’s soccer will face Rice on Saturday May 1 in Cary, NC in the second round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament. WVU baseball dropped their series on the road against K-State. The Mountaineers won in game one, but couldn’t get back in the groove in games 2 and 3. WVU golf also competed in the Big 12 Golf Tournament, finishing ninth overall. WVU Football held it’s second Gold-Blue Spring game under the leadership of head coach Neal Brown, but three days later news came out of the football program. Senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler announced he will be entering the transfer portal:

Nick chats with WVU men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford on the final few weeks leading up to the end of the season. Stratford expresses his disappointment in how the season ended, particularly the cancellation of their final match with SIUE and missing the NCAA Tournament. Stratford will also bring you his keys to post season, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

WVU baseball first baseman/outfielder Hudson Byorick chats with Anjelica on his journey to joining the Mountaineers. Byorick, a graduate transfer from Wofford, discusses his contributions to the Mountaineers. Byorick also shares some insight on being a participant in the 2010 Little League World Series:

WVU rowing head coach Jimmy King joins the program for the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. King discusses the adversity the rowing team has faced with in the midst of a pandemic. He also touches on the challenges of recruiting:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back for another Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week, and boy is it a big one. This week Wolfman breakdown the recent news of Neal Brown’s new agreement with WVU guaranteeing him as head coach until 2026. The Wolfman will also breakdown some key plays from the 2021 Gold-Blue Spring Game: