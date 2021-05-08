WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 6

A few former WVU football players have found their way to the NFL and we’re breaking it down this week on a brand=new episode of the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell are bringing you the latest on all things WVU sports, along with exclusive interviews from Nikki Izzo-Brown, Jimmy Galusky and Sean Cleary.

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Tony Fields II has been drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Brown. Consensus All-American Darius Stills has signed as an undrafted free agent to the Las Vegas Raiders. Nick and Anjelica will breakdown the other Mountaineers who have landed themselves spots in the NFL. WVU women’s soccer was bounced from the NCAA tournament after a late penalty kick to win the game from Rice. Nick and Anjelica will also break down WVU baseball’s 3-0 loss against TCU:

Another edition of the “Nick and Nikki Show” for the season to chat with Nikki Izzo-Brown in the Coaches Corner. Coach Izzo-Brown discusses the heartbreak loss for WVU women’s soccer in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Coach Izzo-Brown discusses the effort put in from her squad throughout this season and what she looks forward to next:

Former WVU baseball shortstop, now student assistant Jimmy Galusky stops by to discuss his return to WVU in a different capacity. Galusky discusses his time playing for WVU and what it means to him to come back and coach. He’ll also touch on freshman shortstop standout Mikey Kluska and how he has taken him under his wing:

WVU track & field head coach Sean Cleary chats with Anjelica on their season and preparing for the Big 12 track & field tournament. Coach Cleary will give an update on his runners’ performances and his expectations for upcoming meets. Coach Cleary will also bring you his keys to a successful rest of the season in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you a breakdown of the recent Mountaineers who have landed themselves spots in the NFL in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week. WVU baseball skipper Randy Mazey and his wife and Mountaineer GameDay co-host Amanda Mazey’s son Weston “Wammer” Mazey suffered a traumatic brain injury after a collision on the baseball field. Weston is currently recovering in the Shepard Center in Atlanta, GA. Now the Mazey family is looking to give back to families in similar situations. For more information on Weston’s recovery story and how you can help, head to www.teamwammer.com: