WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 7

Another week of WVU sports and we’re breaking it down on another new edition of the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell are bringing you the latest on the Mountaineers with exclusive interviews from Paul McIntosh, Mark Goetz and Jimmy King.



Nick and Anjelica welcome you into a brand-new episode of the WVU Coaches Show by going ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They recap WVU baseball’s 1-2 series loss against Oklahoma, preview Mark Goetz qualifying for the NCAA Golf Tournament and preview WVU Rowing and Track & Field as they prepare for their Big 12 Tournaments:

WVU baseball slugger Paul McIntosh stops by to discuss his contributions to the Mountaineers. The senior standout has showed out the past few meetings with home runs, landing him the viking helmet. McIntosh also discusses how his team is keeping up morale despite dropping a few series:

WVU Golf’s Mark Goetz joins to discuss being the first Mountaineer in program history to qualify as an individual for the NCAA Golf Tournament. Goetz will also bring you his keys to how he will play in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

A familiar face to the program, WVU Rowing Coach Jimmy King , joins to discuss his team heading to Austin, TX for the Big 12 Rowing Championship. King discusses how his team will need to perform to bring back from hardware to the Mountain State:

It’s that time! Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week. This week he breaks down a phenomenal pitching performance from former WVU baseball ace, John Means. Means recently pitched a no-hitter for the Orioles against the Mariners, making Means the first pitcher in WVU history to pitch a no-hitter in a Major League Game: