WVU Coaches Show: Ep. 9

WVU baseball has officially entered post season play in the Big 12 Tournament and we’re breaking down their success so far in a brand-new edition of the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell will breakdown WVU in the Big 12 Tournament and some key contributors to their success.

Nick and Anjelica welcome you into a brand-new episode of the WVU Coaches Show by going ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica will breakdown WVU’s 8-7 walk-off win over the Kansas Jayhawks in the play in game of the Big 12 Tournament. The next day WVU faced the No. 1 seed Texas and topped the Longhorns 5-1. Ace Jackson Wolf had a standout game throwing a complete game. Former WVU MLB first round draft pick Alek Manoah made his MLB debut for the Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees, we’ll break his performance down as well:

In the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner hear the postgame thoughts from skipper Randy Mazey and from Jackson Wolf. Mazey discusses what he liked and what can be improved before advancing in the winner’s bracket. Wolf discusses his success throwing a complete game for the Mountaineers and how he stayed focused to get the win:

Five WVU players have been named to the All-Big 12 awards list. Nick and Anjelica breakdown those. Recipients in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

WVU track & field running and Big 12 Steeplechase champion Ceili McCabe joins the WVU Coaches Show to discuss her success this year. McCabe is getting ready to head to the NCAA East Regional to compete for a spot to advance. She touches on how she got into competing in the steeplechase back when she was competing in Canada:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you his weekly Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week, this week discussing the return of Weston “Wammer” Mazey. The son of skipper Randy Mazey and Gold and Blue Nation’s Amanda Mazey made his return as the team’s bat boy after suffering a traumatic brain injury back in March. Team Wammer also raised their goal of $100,000 for the Shepard Center in Atlanta, WVU Medicine and K-9 Companions: