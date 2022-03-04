ORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is set to conclude its 2021-22 regular season on Saturday, March 5, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 8/7 Iowa State inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Tipoff against the Cyclones is set for 7 p.m. ET. Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Nick Farrell, Jason White and Anjelica Trinone on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com or on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 FM-WZST, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

Saturday is ‘Senior Day,’ as the Mountaineers will honor fifth-year senior center Blessing Ejiofor, fifth-year senior forward Ari Gray, fifth-year senior center Yemiyah Morris, senior forward Kari Niblack and senior guard Madisen Smith prior to tipoff. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:40 p.m. to honor the 2022 seniors.

Additionally, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free limited-edition women’s basketball senior poster. Stay in your seats during halftime to witness a performance from Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Fans looking to bring the whole family and save can purchase a Family Day pack of 4 tickets and a $15 concession voucher for only $25.

Masks are strongly encouraged at WVU Athletics venues during public events.

West Virginia (14-13, 7-10 Big 12) and Iowa State (24-5, 13-4 Big 12) are set to meet for the 21st time on Saturday. The Mountaineers are 12-8 all-time against the Cyclones, including 7-2 when the two play in Morgantown.

Iowa State has taken three of the last four meetings against West Virginia. However, WVU has won four straight over ISU when playing inside the WVU Coliseum, dating back to Jan. 7, 2018 (57-49).

During that four-game streak in Morgantown, the Mountaineers are averaging 68.5 points per game and have held the Cyclones to an average of 60 points per game. WVU also has held ISU to under 60 twice during that span.

Earlier this season, WVU suffered an 88-72 loss to then No. 14/14 ISU on Jan. 2, inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The Mountaineers were led by junior guard KK Deans, who tallied a team-high 17 points and was one of three Mountaineers to finish in double figures.

Additionally, fifth-year seniors Ari Gray and Yemiyah Morris each tallied 14 points in the contest. Gray hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds to pace WVU on the boards and register her first double-double of the season.

Iowa State enters Saturday’s regular-season finale following an 87-62 loss to Baylor on Feb. 28, inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Despite the loss, ISU has won eight of its last 10 games, which included a four-game win streak from Jan. 26-Feb. 12, and a three-game win streak from Feb. 19-26.

Senior guard and All-America candidate Ashley Joens continues to lead the Cyclones’ scoring attack this season, averaging 20.3 points per game. She has scored in double figures every game this season, including 20 or more in 13 games and 30 or more twice.

Additionally, Joens leads the team in rebounding, with 9.2 boards per game.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 74-62, double-overtime victory over Kansas State on March 2, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. WVU was led by a pair of 22-point games from junior forward Esmery Martinez and Smith, who together accounted for 59.5% of the Mountaineers’ scoring.

Martinez also hauled in a season-high 19 rebounds at K-State to tally her ninth double-double of the season and 24th of her career. She is now tied for No. 5 in program history in the category.

West Virginia has forced 541 turnovers this season and is averaging 20.04 turnovers forced per game, good for No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 22 nationally. Additionally, the Mountaineers have forced 20 or more turnovers in 17 games, including 30 or more in two games.

WVU’s record when forcing 20 or more turnovers in a game this season is 12-5.

Moreover, West Virginia’s 541 turnovers forced this season are the most by a WVU team since 2018-19, when it finished with 563 across 33 games (17.1 per game).