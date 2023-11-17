MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Twenty members of the No. 24 West Virginia University wrestling program will compete at the 2023 Shorty Hitchcock Classic, hosted by Millersville University on Saturday, Nov. 18.
The tournament is scheduled to start inside the Student Memorial Center at 10 a.m. ET, with live scoring and interactive brackets available through FloArena.
Colleges sending wrestlers to join WVU in Millersville include No. 8 Virginia Tech, No. 19 Navy, RV Columbia (1), Drexel, Franklin and Marshall, Rider, East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, host Millersville, Pitt-Johnstown, Messiah, and a variety of junior colleges, high schools, and wrestling clubs up-and-down the east coast.
Below is the full list of Mountaineers competing on Saturday by weight class:
125 pounds
Mason Mills
Jace Schafer
No. 24 Jett Strickenberger
133 pounds
Garhett Dickenson
141 pounds
Sam Hillegas
No. 19 Jordan Titus
149 pounds
Michael Dolan
No. 17 Ty Watters
157 pounds
No. 24 Caleb Dowling
Sasha Gavronsky
165 pounds
No. 21 Peyton Hall
174 pounds
No. 28 Brody Conley
Luke Eschenheimer
184 pounds
Dylan Kohn
No. 21 Dennis Robin
Ian Bush
197 pounds
No. 29 Austin Cooley
HWT
Erick Brothers
Tristan Kemp
No. 23 Michael Wolfgram