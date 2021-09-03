WVU cross country opens season at Lehigh

The West Virginia University cross country team opens its 2021 slate on Friday, Aug. 3 at the Lehigh Invitational, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Live stats will be available at wvusports.com.

The women’s 6k race is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course, the site of the 2021 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional on Nov. 12.

WVU is one of nine schools racing in the season opener, which also features Lehigh, Princeton, Rutgers, Monmouth, Penn, DeSales, Moravian and Muhlenberg.

“Our priority for this weekend is to get on the NCAA Regional Course, and familiarize ourselves it,” said coach Sean Cleary. “This will be a very low-key opener for us. The official season opens up next weekend, and from that point on we will be focused on the steps required to be ready for the Big 12 Championship and returning to the NCAA Championships.”

Friday’s race marks the Mountaineers’ sixth visit to Lehigh since 2009, having competed in the Paul Short Invitational and the Lehigh Invitational. The team has competed in the Lehigh Invitational four times, including season-opening victories in 2014 and 2017. WVU last saw action at the Lehigh Invitational on Aug. 30, 2019, and finished in third place overall.

Last season, the Mountaineers saw action in two regular season meets, along with the Big 12 Championship and NCAA Championships. WVU finished third at the 2020 Big 12 Championship in Lawrence, Kansas, and 29th at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.