MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team heads to the Spiked Shoe Invitational in University Park, Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept. 8. The race will be held at the Blue and White Courses.

“We love running on this course as it carries the opportunity to familiarize ourselves with one of the two courses that have hosted the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals,” WVU coach Sean Cleary said. “Our pattern over the last number of years is that we give these opportunities to our development group, giving them the chance to lead the team.”

The women’s 6k race is set to start at 9 a.m., and fans who aren’t able to attend can view live stats at WVUsports.com.

West Virginia is one of 13 institutions competing at the invitational. Women’s teams competing include Syracuse, Pitt, Youngstown State, Duquesne, Temple and Buffalo.

The Mountaineers keep their rankings heading into weekend two. West Virginia ranks second in the USTFCCCA Mid-Atlantic Regional Rankings and No. 29 in the USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll.

West Virginia comes off a good showing from the season opener at Lehigh on Sept. 1. Redshirt sophomore Abbey Yuhasz finished sixth overall in the women’s 6k with a time of 22:10.7, leading the pack of Mountaineers.