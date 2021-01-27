WVU defensive assistant Jahmile Addae headed to Georgia

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After two seasons as a defensive assistant at WVU, Jahmile Addae has accepted a coaching position at the University of Georgia.

The Bulldogs announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that Addae will be their new defensive backs coach.

Addae was a co-defensive coordinator alongside Jordan Lesley for the 2020 season. Under his leadership, the Mountaineers finished No. 1 in the nation in total defense among Power 5 programs.

Addae was all-conference safety at West Virginia in the early 2000’s. His cousin, Alonzo Addae, announced on Christmas Eve he will use his extra year of eligibility at WVU for 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories