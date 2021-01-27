WVU defensive assistant Jahmile Addae headed to Georgia

After two seasons as a defensive assistant at WVU, Jahmile Addae has accepted a coaching position at the University of Georgia.

The Bulldogs announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that Addae will be their new defensive backs coach.

Addae was a co-defensive coordinator alongside Jordan Lesley for the 2020 season. Under his leadership, the Mountaineers finished No. 1 in the nation in total defense among Power 5 programs.

Our 2020 defense – the best in the nation among Power 5 schools. 📈#HailWV | #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/ngPW4kuMoV — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) January 20, 2021

Addae was all-conference safety at West Virginia in the early 2000’s. His cousin, Alonzo Addae, announced on Christmas Eve he will use his extra year of eligibility at WVU for 2021 season.