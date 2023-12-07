MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football defensive back Andrew Wilson-Lamp announced on social media Thursday that he has entered the transfer portal.

“I am officially in the transfer portal,” Wilson-Lamp said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday afternoon.

The redshirt freshman cornerback started the first two games of the season this year for the Mountaineers before losing his starting spot on defense to Malachi Ruffin. He remained a starter on special teams, and he finished the season with four tackles (three solo).

The Massillon, Ohio, native also played in 11 games with one start as a redshirt freshman last season for the Mountaineers. He redshirted as a freshman in 2021 after playing in four games.