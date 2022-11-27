West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday.

Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.

There was just one lead change in the game as West Virginia jumped out in front just over three minutes into the game. WVU made a 10-point run to lead the Gators by double digits minutes later and then took an eight-point lead into the locker room for halftime.

WVU essentially sealed the game right out of the break with a 20-2 run over a five-and-a-half-minute span. The Mountaineer lead got as high as 31 points in the second half.

Much of this success was due to WVU’s domination on the glass. West Virginia grabbed 48 rebounds, including 15 offensive boards, while Florida recorded 28.

Mitchell led this effort with eight rebounds while Erik Stevenson grabbed seven. Stevenson was also a double-digit scorer with Emmitt Matthews Jr. as the duo from Washington scored 15 and 13 points respectively.

WVU shot 43.3 percent from the field as a team, including a 41.2 percent mark from behind the 3-point arc. The Mountaineers continued their trend of sharing the basketball, assisting on 11 of their 29 field goals.

Kyle Lofton was the only Gator in double figures, matching Mitchell’s 17 points while dishing four assists. Alex Fudge led Florida with seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers earned the fifth-place spot after winning its final two games in the event.

Elsewhere in the Phil Knight Legacy, No. 24 Purdue, WVU’s opening-round opponent, won the tournament with a 75-56 win over No. 6 Duke. Xavier, the Mountaineers’ next foe, was edged by No. 6 Gonzaga after a narrow loss in the second round to Duke.

WVU returns to the court in Cincinnati when they travel to face Xavier at the Cintas Center. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 3 on FOX Sports 1.