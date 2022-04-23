West Virginia’s trip to Lubbock did not start the way the Mountaineers were hoping for.

No. 9 Texas Tech’s bats were red-hot in the second leg of Saturday’s doubleheader, hanging 16 hits on WVU (23-14, 6-5 Big 12) for a 12-2 victory, shortly after opening the series with a 7-5 victory earlier that afternoon.

The Red Raiders (27-13, 7-5) ran WVU starter Ben Hampton (6-3) off the mound early despite a strong pair of innings to open the contest. Hampton allowed a hit to leadoff hitter Easton Murrell then another runner on a fielder’s choice, but he was able to leave the inning unscathed with two strikeouts.

Hampton found himself in a pinch in the second inning after striking out the first two batters, the second of which still reached first base on a wild pitch. Texas Tech managed to load the bases before Cole Stilwell drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single with two outs.

The lefty’s day ended after the third inning, in which he allowed a pair of home runs. He left the game with seven runs allowed on 10 hits. Carlson Reed took the mound in his place and gave up two hits and a run over the next three innings.

For the Red Raiders, Brandon Birdsell (6-3) tossed a gem. He went all eight innings (the game was called in the eighth due to the mercy rule), allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and a walk.

Evan Smith recorded WVU’s first runs in the top of the first inning with a two-RBI triple. Braden Barry, Austin Davis and McGwire Holbrook all had hits as well.

Stilwell finished the game with a trio of hits, including two doubles, along with three runs batted in. Ty Coleman also logged three hits, adding an RBI.

The series finale is set for 2 p.m. ET at Tech’s Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock.