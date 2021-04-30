WVU Drops Series Opener to TCU

The West Virginia University baseball team fell to No. 5 TCU, 8-2, on Friday night at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

In the opening contest of a three-game, weekend series, the Mountaineers took an early lead before the Horned Frogs took control later on. WVU finished with two runs on six hits with one error, while TCU tallied eight runs on 12 hits with no errors.

TCU’s Drew Hill earned the win on the mound, while senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf took the loss.

After Wolf delivered a 1-2-3 top of the first, the Mountaineers (15-19, 6-10 Big 12) scored the night’s first run in the bottom half. Senior infielder Tyler Doanes’ RBI double down the left-field line scored junior outfielder Austin Davis, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Wolf ended up retiring the first 10 batters he faced on the night. TCU (31-10, 13-3 Big 12) didn’t tally its first baserunner until the fourth inning and didn’t record its first hit of the night until the fifth.

“He’s just been getting better every time out,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said of Wolf.

However, that’s when the Horned Frogs got to the Mountaineer southpaw for the first time, plating three runs in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead. WVU, though, responded with a run of its own moments later after Davis smacked an RBI single through the right side to cut the deficit to one.

The Orlando, Florida, native finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored in the loss.

From there, TCU scored one in the sixth, one in the eighth and three more in the ninth to break the game open. Wolf registered a career-high 11 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work. He allowed four runs on six hits on 126 pitches.

Redshirt sophomore right-hander Noah Short (1.0 IP) and junior right-hander Madison Jeffrey (2.0 IP) also saw action on the mound on Friday night.

Along with Davis, senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh finished with a pair of hits.

Friday’s contest marked the first of an 11-game homestand for the Mountaineers. With the setback, WVU fell to 6-21 all-time against TCU.

Next up, the Mountaineers and Horned Frogs meet in the middle game of the three-game set on Saturday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on ESPNU.