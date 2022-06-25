Members of the Blue and Gold teams on the field at Milan Puskar Stadium during the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 23, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker)

The “Let’s Go!” tweets poured in from the WVU football staff on Saturday morning, meaning there’s been another addition to the 2023 class.

Ben Cutter, a linebacker from Denver, North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Twitter just a few days after his official visit. Cutter had 12 additional offers, including Coastal Carolina, ECU, JMU, Louisville and Marshall.

In his junior season at East Lincoln, he tallied 158 total tackles. He was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year in his district for the past two seasons. Cutter checks in at 6’1 and 210-pounds.

A few members of Neal Brown’s staff added “x3” to their tweets, so the program could be getting a few more commitments before the day is over.