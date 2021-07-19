WVU earns AVCA Team Academic Award

For the fifth straight year, the West Virginia University volleyball team was named as a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season.

The Mountaineers were one of 243 Division I programs honored, with 1,275 high school and collegiate teams earning the accolade.

Women’s collegiate teams were well represented; over 50% of the membership in all three NCAA divisions won the award, including a new record of 243 DI programs.

Several individuals have accrued academic awards for WVU this season. Nine Mountaineers earned a spot on the 2020-21 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Teams, including eight first-team members. Lindsay Proctor and Zerwas earned their awards with a 4.0 grade point averages.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

The AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, players and coaches honored.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.