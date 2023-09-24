MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team suffered a 5-1 loss to TCU at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon.

The Horned Frogs took control of the match from the very beginning and refused to let up, scoring twice in the first half and three times in the second. Sophomore forward Taylor White put West Virginia (3-6-2, 1-2 Big 12) on the board in the 67th minute to cut the lead to 3-1, but TCU added two more tallies to walk away with the 5-1 win.

TCU led in every statistical category, including 15-12 in shots, 10-6 in shots on goal and 2-1 in corner kicks. White led the offense with her fifth goal of the season, while junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran was credited with the assist on the goal, her fourth of the year. Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey notched five saves in the loss.

The Mountaineers move to 10-4-3 all-time against the Horned Frogs, including 4-2 in games played in Morgantown.

West Virginia now prepares to hit the road for a two-game swing through the state of Texas. Up first, the Mountaineers will take on No. 14 Texas on Thursday, Sept. 28, in Austin. Kickoff at UT’s Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field is tabbed for 8 p.m. ET.