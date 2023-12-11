West Virginia fans showed again last Friday why athletes and coaches believe Mountaineer Nation consists of some of the best fans in the world.

Dan Stratford and the West Virginia men’s soccer team made their inaugural appearance at the Men’s College Cup in Louisville. Of the nearly 3,900 soccer fanatics in attendance for the two NCAA semifinal games, WVU is believed to have had at least the second-largest fan support among the four teams. Mountaineer Nation out-numbered and out-voiced the Clemson supporters who were present at Lynn Family Stadium.

What happened after the match, which resulted in a 1-0 season-ending loss for this historic group of Mountaineers, has left a lasting impression on the players and coaching staff.

“It means a lot. We have one of the best fans in the nation. That we got, like, hundreds of fans all the way here in Louisville, it’s massive,” said junior midfielder Otto Ollikainen. “And it just tells us about the soccer culture that is building in our school. And we want to continue this legacy, and just make it bigger and bigger after every year.”

For at least 15 minutes after the final seconds ticked off the game clock, WVU fans applauded the Mountaineers’ efforts and season.

During that time, as the players were quickly forced to come to grips with the fact their campaign had ended, those in the stands dressed in gold and blue serenaded those on the field with John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Country Roads in its purest form.

This team 1000% deserved to hear this song one more time! 🟡🔵



What a scene here in Louisville #WVU #HailWV pic.twitter.com/RsM8eQ5fxx — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) December 9, 2023

The scene is best described as emotional. Some players were in tears, coaches were consoling athletes, and all the while the fans collectively wrapped their arms around a team that had reached unprecedented heights in the program’s 63rd season.

“20 years associated with @WestVirginiaU and I don’t know that I’ve ever heard Country Roads sang after a loss,” Stratford posted to X on Sunday. “It reflects the incredible effort @WVUMensSoccer put forth and the unbelievable support we’ve had, not just last night, but all season. Thank you, Mountaineer Nation.”

Former WVU men’s soccer players cheer on the Mountaineers for a successful season following their elimination from the Men’s College Cup at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)

West Virginia men’s soccer players shake hands with fans, while some including Marcus Caleira (7) are unable to hide their emotions following their elimination from the Men’s College Cup at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)

West Virginia forward Marcus Caleira (7) is hugged by his family after being eliminated from the Men’s College Cup at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)

West Virginia men’s soccer players walk along the wall and meet fans following their elimination from the Men’s College Cup at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Ryan Decker, Gold and Blue Nation)

West Virginia’s Carlos Hernando hugs a member of his family in attedance at WVU’s Me’s College Cup match against Clemson at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

Fans cheer ahead of WVU’s College Cup match against Clemson at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

Player intros ahead of WVU’s College Cup match against Clemson at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

Dan Stratford after WVU’s College Cup match against Clemson at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

WVU fans continued to cheer for their team well after singing Country Roads. The emotions in the moment culminated in players and coaches walking over to those fans, many of them family members and some former members of the program, and getting high-fives, hugs, and words of celebration.

Their historic season may have ended, but the celebration of their success was just beginning.

What a scene after the game.

What great support from Mountaineer Nation.

What. A. Season!



WVU fans should be proud! #WVU #HailWV pic.twitter.com/5wWtjyu8BN — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) December 9, 2023

Friday’s fan turnout was the continuation of a record-high for fan support for the WVU men’s soccer program this year. With more than 1,000 spectators in their seats for the WVU-Clemson game, roughly 20,500 fans attended West Virginia’s home or neutral-site matches this season.