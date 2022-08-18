Sept. 1: at Pitt

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
  • WVU record: 0-0
  • Pitt record: 0-0
  • Series history: Pitt leads 61-40
  • Last meeting: WVU 21, Pitt 20 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2011)
  • Favorite: Pitt (-7)
  • Tickets: StubHub

Sept. 10: vs. Kansas

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Promo: Gold Rush
  • Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  • Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
  • WVU record: 0-0
  • Kansas record: 0-0
  • Series history: West Virginia leads 10-1
  • Last meeting: WVU 34, Kansas 28 in Lawrence, Kansas (2021)
  • Favorite: TBA
  • Tickets: WVUGame.com

Sept. 17: vs. Towson

  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Promo: Family Day
  • Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  • Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
  • WVU record: 0-0
  • Towson record: 0-0
  • Series history: WVU leads 1-0
  • Last meeting: WVU 54, Towson 0 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2014)
  • Favorite: TBA
  • Tickets: WVUGame.com

Sept. 22: at Virginia Tech

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
  • WVU record: 0-0
  • Virginia Tech record: 0-0
  • Series history: WVU leads 29-23-1
  • Last meeting: WVU 27, VT 21 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021)
  • Favorite: TBA
  • Tickets: StubHub

Oct. 1: at Texas

Oct. 13: vs. Baylor

Oct. 22: at Texas Tech

Oct. 29: vs. TCU

Nov. 5: at Iowa State

Nov. 12: vs. Oklahoma

  • Time: TBA
  • Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Promo: Military Appreciation/True Blue/Mountaineer Week
  • TV channel: TBA
  • Stream: TBA
  • Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
  • WVU record: 0-0
  • Oklahoma record: 0-0
  • Series history: Oklahoma leads 11-2
  • Last meeting: OU 16, WVU 13 in Norman, Oklahoma (2021)
  • Favorite: TBA
  • Tickets: WVUGame.com

Nov. 19: vs. Kansas State

  • Time: TBA
  • Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Promo: Senior Day
  • TV channel: TBA
  • Stream: TBA
  • Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
  • WVU record: 0-0
  • Kansas State record: 0-0
  • Series history: Even at 6-6
  • Last meeting: K-State 34, WVU 17 in Manhattan, Kansas (2021)
  • Favorite: TBA
  • Tickets: WVUGame.com

Nov. 26: vs. Oklahoma State

  • Time: TBA
  • Location: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
  • WVU record: 0-0
  • Oklahoma State record: 0-0
  • Series history: Oklahoma State leads 9-4
  • Last meeting: OSU 24, WVU 3 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021)
  • Favorite: TBA
  • Tickets: WVUGame.com