Sept. 1: at Pitt
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Pitt record: 0-0
- Series history: Pitt leads 61-40
- Last meeting: WVU 21, Pitt 20 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2011)
- Favorite: Pitt (-7)
- Tickets: StubHub
Sept. 10: vs. Kansas
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Morgantown, West Virginia
- Promo: Gold Rush
- Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Kansas record: 0-0
- Series history: West Virginia leads 10-1
- Last meeting: WVU 34, Kansas 28 in Lawrence, Kansas (2021)
- Favorite: TBA
- Tickets: WVUGame.com
Sept. 17: vs. Towson
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia
- Promo: Family Day
- Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Towson record: 0-0
- Series history: WVU leads 1-0
- Last meeting: WVU 54, Towson 0 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2014)
- Favorite: TBA
- Tickets: WVUGame.com
Sept. 22: at Virginia Tech
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Virginia Tech record: 0-0
- Series history: WVU leads 29-23-1
- Last meeting: WVU 27, VT 21 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021)
- Favorite: TBA
- Tickets: StubHub
Oct. 1: at Texas
- Time: TBA
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV: TBA
- Stream: TBA
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Texas record: 0-0
- Series history: WVU leads 6-5
- Last meeting: WVU 31, Texas 23 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021)
- Tickets: WVUGame.com
Oct. 13: vs. Baylor
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Morgantown, West Virginia
- Promo: Stripe the Stadium
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Fox Sports
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Baylor record: 0-0
- Series history: WVU leads 6-4
- Last meeting: Baylor 45, WVU 20 in Waco, Texas (2021)
- Favorite: TBA
- Tickets: WVUGame.com
Oct. 22: at Texas Tech
- Time: TBA
- Location: Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: TBA
- Stream: TBA
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Texas Tech record: 0-0
- Series history: WVU leads 6-5
- Last meeting: Texas Tech 23, WVU 20 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021)
- Favorite: TBA
- Tickets: WVUGame.com
Oct. 29: vs. TCU
- Time: TBA
- Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia
- Promo: Homecoming
- TV: TBA
- Stream: TBA
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- TCU record: 0-0
- Series history: WVU leads 7-4
- Last meeting: WVU 29, TCU 17 in Fort Worth, Texas (2021)
- Favorite: TBA
- Tickets: WVUGame.com
Nov. 5: at Iowa State
- Time: TBA
- Location: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa
- TV: TBA
- Stream: TBA
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Iowa State record: 0-0
- Series history: WVU leads 6-4
- Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021)
- Favorite: TBA
- Tickets: WVUGame.com
Nov. 12: vs. Oklahoma
- Time: TBA
- Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia
- Promo: Military Appreciation/True Blue/Mountaineer Week
- TV channel: TBA
- Stream: TBA
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Oklahoma record: 0-0
- Series history: Oklahoma leads 11-2
- Last meeting: OU 16, WVU 13 in Norman, Oklahoma (2021)
- Favorite: TBA
- Tickets: WVUGame.com
Nov. 19: vs. Kansas State
- Time: TBA
- Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Morgantown, West Virginia
- Promo: Senior Day
- TV channel: TBA
- Stream: TBA
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Kansas State record: 0-0
- Series history: Even at 6-6
- Last meeting: K-State 34, WVU 17 in Manhattan, Kansas (2021)
- Favorite: TBA
- Tickets: WVUGame.com
Nov. 26: vs. Oklahoma State
- Time: TBA
- Location: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- WVU record: 0-0
- Oklahoma State record: 0-0
- Series history: Oklahoma State leads 9-4
- Last meeting: OSU 24, WVU 3 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021)
- Favorite: TBA
- Tickets: WVUGame.com