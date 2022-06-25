Head coach Neal Brown walks across the field at Milan Puskar Stadium during the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 23, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, Tory Johnson Jr. and Corey McIntrye Jr. decided they were going to follow in their father’s footsteps by joining the WVU football program.

Johnson Jr., a three-star wide receiver from Chesapeake, VA, has participated in several camps in Morgantown since 2021, including on Memorial Day where he worked out as a tight end. He picked WVU over a handful of other offers including Pitt, Maryland and Virginia. His father was a tight end for the Mountaineers from 2000-03.

McIntrye Jr., a three-star defensive lineman from Port Saint Lucie, FL, made his announcement about an hour or so after. He had offers from other programs, including NC State where he went on an official visit earlier in the month. His dad was a linebacker at WVU from 1998-2001.

Ben Cutter and Noah Braham, also a legacy, and were the first two commitments of the day.

According to Rivals, WVU’s 2023 class sits at No. 15 nationally.