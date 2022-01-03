WVU football announces addition of transfer tight end

Former Miami Hurricanes commit is headed to WVU for last season of college career.

by: Michael Montoro, WVU Athletics

MORGNATOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown has announced that Brian Polendey, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound, graduate transfer tight end from Denton, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Colorado State. Polendey will have one year of eligibility remaining.
 
Brian Polendey, r-Sr., TE, 6-5, 260, Denton, Texas/Guyer/Miami/Colorado

2021 (r-Sr.) – Colorado State

  • Made 11 appearances, primarily as a blocking tight end

2020 (r-Jr.) – Colorado State

  • Started all four games in his first season in a Colorado State uniform
  • Main role was as a blocking tight end in 12 personnel

2016-19 (Fr.-Jr.) – Miami

  • Spent three years at Miami, appearing in 14 career games
  • Played in six games as a junior, starting one, the Independence Bowl
  • Limited to just two games as a sophomore due to a season-ending injury
  • His lone reception came as a sophomore, good for 14 yards
  • Played in six games as a true freshman, primarily on special teams

High School

  • Coached by John Walsh at Guyer High
  • Consensus three-star tight end prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout
  • Ranked No. 11 tight end nationwide by ESPN
  • Ranked No. 20 tight end in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings
  • Rated No. 27 tight end by Rivals
  • Finished junior year with nine receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns
  • Chose Miami over offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Houston and Michigan

Personal

  • Born in Eugene, Oregon
  • Grew up in state of Washington

