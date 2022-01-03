WVU football announces addition of transfer tight end

MORGNATOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown has announced that Brian Polendey, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound, graduate transfer tight end from Denton, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Colorado State. Polendey will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Brian Polendey, r-Sr., TE, 6-5, 260, Denton, Texas/Guyer/Miami/Colorado
2021 (r-Sr.) – Colorado State
- Made 11 appearances, primarily as a blocking tight end
2020 (r-Jr.) – Colorado State
- Started all four games in his first season in a Colorado State uniform
- Main role was as a blocking tight end in 12 personnel
2016-19 (Fr.-Jr.) – Miami
- Spent three years at Miami, appearing in 14 career games
- Played in six games as a junior, starting one, the Independence Bowl
- Limited to just two games as a sophomore due to a season-ending injury
- His lone reception came as a sophomore, good for 14 yards
- Played in six games as a true freshman, primarily on special teams
High School
- Coached by John Walsh at Guyer High
- Consensus three-star tight end prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout
- Ranked No. 11 tight end nationwide by ESPN
- Ranked No. 20 tight end in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings
- Rated No. 27 tight end by Rivals
- Finished junior year with nine receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns
- Chose Miami over offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Houston and Michigan
Personal
- Born in Eugene, Oregon
- Grew up in state of Washington