MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Saturday will mark the second game this season in which West Virginia football is facing off against a ranked opponent.

Below is everything you need to know about the road test for WVU at Oklahoma.

WVU football at Oklahoma game information

Date: Nov. 11, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma

TV: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 6-3, 4-2 Big 12

Oklahoma record: 7-2, 4-2 Big 12

Tickets: SeatGeek

Series history: WVU is 3-11 against Oklahoma in 14 matchups dating back to 1958.

WVU football at Oklahoma matchup preview

WVU’s Big 12 Championship aspirations are still alive, but they certainly hinge on this weekend’s road test at No. 17 Oklahoma.

The Sooners were a surefire top-10 team for the first seven weeks of the year before recently dropping back-to-back games against Kansas and Oklahoma State. Still, Oklahoma is slotted as the No. 4 team in the Big 12.

Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel is the heartbeat of the conference’s No. 1 offense that is averaging 39.9 points and 490 yards per game. The Sooners haven’t scored less than 20 points in any game this season.

Gabriel also leads all Big 12 quarterbacks in passing yards per game (312.8).

On defense, Oklahoma is one of four Big 12 teams allowing fewer than 135 rushing yards per game to opponents. They also allow the third-fewest points per game (20.7) in the conference.

WVU enters the game with one of the hottest rushing attacks in the Big 12. Last week’s 336 rushing yards as a team were the most in a game since 2016, and 567 total yards accounted for the team’s best performance since 2018.

Only UCF and Cincinnati are rushing for more yards per game than WVU in the Big 12.

Mountaineer GameDay

WVU fans can begin every game day with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show returns to its regular time slot on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

The award-winning WVU football pregame show will get fans up to speed on the latest news right up until an hour before kickoff as co-hosts Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey bring you the latest news with GBN’s Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker.