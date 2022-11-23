MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2023 West Virginia football season comes to an end on Friday when the Mountaineers travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

WVU football at Oklahoma State game information

Time: Noon ET

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 4-7

Oklahoma State record: 7-4

Series history: Oklahoma State leads 9-4

Last meeting: OSU 24, WVU 3 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021)

Favorite: OSU (-8.5)

Tickets: WVUGame.com

WVU at OSU matchup preview

The Mountaineers hope to end their season on a high note after officially missing out on a bowl game this season. They have the challenging task of finding that high note at Boone Pickens Stadium, a venue that has been harsh to WVU in recent years.

In fact, Oklahoma State has been harsh to WVU no matter where the teams have played, as the Cowboys have won seven straight games over the Mountaineers, who last won in 2014.

OSU fell short of its Big 12 title goal this season, but the Cowboys still have the chance to solidify their place in a solid bowl game with a win. They are currently in a three-way tie for fourth in the league and would lock that spot up with a victory over the Old Gold and Blue.

Garrett Greene will start his second career game for WVU against the Cowboys after throwing three touchdowns and a pair of picks against Kansas State. He lines up against seasoned vet Spencer Sanders, one of the most prolific players in OSU history.