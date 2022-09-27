West Virginia football prepares for its first Big 12 road trip when it heads to Austin, Texas to face the Texas Longhorns.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

WVU football at Texas game information

WVU football at Texas matchup preview

WVU heads south after earning two straight wins to get back to even in the season. Its most recent win, a 33-10 shellacking of Virginia Tech, was a big one, as it was the squad’s first non-conference win of the season.

The Mountaineer defense has shown great improvement since its tough outing against Kansas in week two. It has allowed an average of 8.5 points and 202 yards over its last two outings, and held the Hokies to 35 yards on the ground.

WVU’s offense continued its strong start and is currently ranked 18th in the nation in total offense, gaining 490 yards per game.

Texas fell in its last time out, dropping a thriller to Texas Tech. Entering that contest, the Longhorns were ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll, but the defeat knocked them clean out of the rankings — even without a vote.

They are still a formidable opponent, however. Texas’s best win might actually be a loss when it went head-to-head with then-No. 1 Alabama and fell 20-19. Both of the Longhorns’ wins have come against Group of Five opponents.

The offense is led by star running back Bijan Robinson, a preseason Heisman contender that is currently the second-best rusher in the Big 12, and the league’s leader in rushing touchdowns.