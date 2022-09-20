The Black Diamond Trophy goes on the line on Thursday when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech.

WVU has faced few opponents more than it has Virginia Tech as the two rivals line up for the 54th time in history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming battle:

WVU football at Virginia Tech game information

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 1-2

Virginia Tech record: 2-1

Series history: WVU leads 29-23-1

Last meeting: WVU 27, No. 15 VT 21 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021)

Favorite: West Virginia (-1)

Tickets: StubHub

WVU football at Virginia Tech matchup preview

The Mountaineers defend the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech for the first time since 2004 after earning it back in 2021. This time, they enter a hostile and sold-out Lane Stadium, again for the first time since 2004.

This year’s Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy kicks off on a short week as the rivalry is contested on a Thursday night for the third time in history. That presents one of the biggest challenges of the season: load management with just four days in between games.

WVU will face a different Hokie squad than the one it edged out in Morgantown a season ago. Virginia Tech is led by a new quarterback, Grant Wells, who has four touchdowns on the season, plus a strong defense that allows the lowest yardage in the ACC so far.

The Mountaineers just earned their first victory of the season over FCS foe Towson. Despite the opponent’s caliber, the win was important for WVU after its first 0-2 start since 1979. The squad’s offense continued its growth, finishing all 10 of its drives with a score, including nine touchdowns. The defense also showed promise, forcing a turnover and holding the Tigers without any points on offense.