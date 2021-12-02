WVU football earns commitment from 2022 JUCO linebacker Kpogba

WVU looks to bolster its defense by adding the former Syracuse LB

Linebacker Lee Kpogba has announced his intention to join West Virginia just over four years after signalling his intention to join the program out of high school.

Kpogba, a native of Winston Salem, NC, originally committed to the Mountaineers in 2017 before de-committing and joining Syracuse’s 2019 class. He played two seasons with the Orange before transferring to East Mississippi Community College for the 2021 season.

He reopened his recruiting while at EMCC and received attention from several Power Five schools, reportedly including Indiana, Louisville and South Carolina. On Thursday, though, he solidified his renewed interest in the Mountaineers and announced his commitment in a tweet.

2nd time ain’t nothing like the first you gotta make it count ……. #HailWV ⛰⛰ pic.twitter.com/RMoffoK6BP — Lee Kpogba 🇱🇷 (@kashhh_2timezz) December 2, 2021

Kpogba appeared in 22 games at Syracuse, racking up 44 total tackles in his career — including 43 during his sophomore 2020 season.

According to 247Sports, Kpogba is the 16th player to commit to West Virginia’s 2022 class, which the site currently ranks fifth in the Big 12 and 31st nationally. The early signing period begins on Dec. 15.

Kpogba will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Morgantown.