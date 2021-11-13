WVU football: Garrett Greene, Isaiah Esdale headline injury list

Four Mountaineers have officially been ruled out ahead of WVU football’s road clash on Kansas State Saturday, sources within the program confirmed.

Backup quarterback Garrett Greene did not travel to Manhattan and will not play against the Wildcats. The team did not elaborate on Greene’s status.

Wide receiver Isaiah Esdale will also sit the road meeting out. Earlier in the week, Neal Brown described Esdale’s status as “touch-and-go” after the redshirt senior missed his first game of the season against Oklahoma State. According to Brown, Esdale is currently “working with two upper body injuries” and didn’t practice at all ahead of the Oklahoma State game on Nov. 6.

Linebacker Lance Dixon is ruled out after Brown ruled him as “doubtful” on Tuesday. This will be his first game on the sideline after sustaining an injury and leaving the game against Oklahoma State.

Freshman defensive back Aubrey Burks will also miss the clash with Kansas State. He also missed the contest against Oklahoma State with an undisclosed injury after appearing in all of WVU’s games prior.