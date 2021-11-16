WVU football injury update: Loe out for season, Greene back vs. Texas

WVU football coach Neal Brown provided an injury update ahead of his team’s clash with Texas on Saturday.

Linebacker Exree Loe is officially out for the season according to Brown after the redshirt junior underwent surgery for a lower body injury. Loe appeared in all 10 games for the Mountaineers so far this season, picking up 38 total tackles and a sack.

The Mountaineers have depth issues abound in the linebacking corps heading into Saturday as Brown called Lance Dixon’s status for Texas “highly questionable.” Dixon suffered an injury against Oklahoma State on Nov. 6, which caused him to miss the clash at Kansas State. Prior to K-State, Dixon had only missed the home clash against Texas Tech on Oct. 2.

Dixon has 25 total tackles on the season, including one tackle-for-loss.

On offense, Brown announced that quarterback Garrett Greene will be available for the Texas game. Greene practiced for the first time on Monday after missing the previous week to an upper body injury he suffered against Oklahoma State.

Wide receiver Sean Ryan is also questionable for Texas. Brown added that he is “cautiously optimistic” that Ryan will be available, but the breakout performance of freshman wideout Kaden Prather against the Wildcats makes Brown feel a little more comfortable about his team’s depth at wide receiver.

Ryan has 17 catches for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the year, and added a trio of receptions for 39 yards against K-State. Prather added a career-high 4 catches for 60 yards on Saturday.