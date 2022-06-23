MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football received commitments from a pair of three-star players on Thursday, Jordan Jackson and Will Dixon.

Jackson will join his brother Josiah in Gold and Blue. Josiah announced his commitment to the Mountaineers back in march.

Jackson, a running back/defensive back, becomes the 12th player in the 2023 class.

Dixon, a tight end from New Jersey, was a 2022 prospect and originally committed to Akron before deciding to go to a prep school for a year. According to reports, he will reclassify to the ’22 class and enroll at WVU in the fall. Dixon’s other offers included Pitt and Marshall.