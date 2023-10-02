MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following its most impressive win of the year, West Virginia football has 12 days to rebound from a physical game in Fort Worth.

Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, there were a few more injuries on top of the drastic ones that left a somber feeling at Amon G. Carter Stadium Saturday night, but WVU head coach Neal Brown believes a few best-case scenarios are playing out for the injured players.

Left tackle Wyatt Milum exited the TCU game with an injury after being poked in the eye after the whistle on a second-half play, per Brown. Though he tried to fight it out, Milum did not return at the coaches’ commands, and Nick Malone finished the game at left tackle. Brown did not offer a timeline for his return.

Also on the offensive line, left guard Tomas Rimac suffered his second injury in as many weeks when he exited with a leg injury Saturday. Brown noted that Rimac’s injury won’t cause him to miss an extended period of time, but it is still too early to tell if he will be available against Houston.

Tight end Kole Taylor didn’t practice last week after suffering an injury in the Texas Tech game, but he played Saturday against TCU. Taylor caught two passes on three targets for 20 yards in Fort Worth.

Redshirt freshman backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol dressed for Saturday’s game against TCU, but Brown noted Monday that he knew late in the week last week that Marchiol would not be available following an ankle injury he suffered in practice last Wednesday. He did not play Saturday with junior quarterback Garrett Greene returning to action.

Brown also said that Greene will continue to rehab the ankle he injured in the Backyard Brawl, and he will receive rest during the off week. His status for the Houston game is not currently in question.

On defense, the injuries to safety Aubrey Burks and linebacker Trey Lathan shook the Mountaineers to their core Saturday, but there has only been good news since. Though Lathan will miss the rest of the season, he had successful leg surgery in Texas, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Burks was discharged from a local hospital under his own power, and he will enter concussion protocol when he arrives back on campus.

The two players will return to Morgantown together Tuesday.

Lathan’s injury further depletes the linebacker room that saw freshman Josiah Trotter suffer a season-ending injury in the offseason. Brown also explained Monday that junior linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave injured himself during the Duquesne week, and he hasn’t practiced since.

Lastly, defensive back Hershey McLaurin exited the game and didn’t return following a second-half collision with teammate Sean Martin. McLaurin did not return to the game, but Brown said Monday that he doesn’t anticipate the defensive back missing extended time.