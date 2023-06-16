WVU players reflected on their own experiences at youth camps in the past

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A large collection of WVU football players gave back to the West Virginia community Friday when they helped run the Country Roads Trust youth football camp at Milan Puskar Stadium.

All day Friday, local youths competed in drills and learned from some of the best players in the state in West Virginia’s most iconic football stadium.

“This is the whole reason we do it,” quarterback Nicco Marchiol said. “When they say 1.7 million strong, this is the reason we play so hard. To have a community like this that is so loving and loves to be around us and looks up to us so much, it’s really humbling, so I know we appreciate it. I truly believe we are having more fun than the kids out there, so it’s always great to get out here.”

Marchiol, a Colorado-native, said that the camp gives him fond memories of youth camps at Colorado and Colorado State. His quarterback comrade Garrett Greene also remembers his youth camp days in star-studded Tallahassee.

“I remember going to these camps and seeing Jameis Winston and Jalen Ramsey [at Florida State],” quarterback Garrett Greene said. “They were out there running around with us, so it’s always a cool and memorable experience.”

The camp was split into two sessions. The morning session featured offensive skill position players, while defensive players and offensive linemen instructed camp participants in the afternoon.

More than 25 Mountaineers coached drills and played games with kids at the camps, which were organized by the Country Roads Trust, West Virginia’s name, image and likeness collective.

“I know these kids always soak up this experience and make the most out of it,” Marchiol said. “So it’s always great to give back to the next generation of football.”